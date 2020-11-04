INEC: Yakubu’s Reappointment Will Deepen Electoral Transparency – CSOs





By Chibuzo Ukaibe, Abuja A coalition of 30 Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) and Community Based Organizations (CBOs) under the aegis of Nigeria Civil Society Desk, has said that the reappointment of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will deepened the nation electoral transparency. The groups, have, however, urged him […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper