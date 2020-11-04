Sultan wants Bishop Onah interrogated over attacks on muslims in S-South, S-East

‌By Luminous Jannamike

The Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA) has petitioned the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, and the Department of State Services, alleging that Bishop Godfrey Onah of Nsukka Catholic Diocese instigated the recent attacks on Muslims in the South-East and South-South regions.

NSCIA, under the leadership of the Sultan of Sokoto, Alh. Sa’ad Abubakar III, told the IGP that it possessed evidence which indicted the Catholic Bishop in last Saturday’s assault on Muslims in Nsukka, Enugu State.

The apex Muslim body, specifically alleged that some Christian bigots attacked Muslims in Nsukka and burnt their Mosque following a sermon delivered by Bishop Onah.

The Sultan explained that the attacks intensified following his appeal to the security agencies on October 23, to offer special protection to Muslims in the two regions in view of the threats they face.

The petition,…