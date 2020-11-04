BBNaija star, Dorathy shares stunning photos to celebrate her 25th birthday

Big Brother Naija star, Dorathy Bachor is celebrating her 25th birthday today, November 4.

In celebration of her day, she took to her Instagram page to share these stunning photos to celebrate her special day.



She wrote in her caption: “2020 has been a blessing in disguise, looking back at 24 and I cannot be more grateful to God for how far he has brought me. My name is NDIDIAMAKA and I’m a living proof that patience is indeed virtue. HAPPY 25th BIRTHDAY TO ME.”

See full photos below…