COVID-19, #ENDSARS Protests: 2 Defining Moments of 2020 and Our Health

The COVID-19 crisis has highlighted some of the shortcomings of the healthcare system. In this analysis, VICTOR OKEKE writes on how the pandemic presents unique opportunities for the Nigerian healthcare system to innovate in real time. On January 23, 2020, the World Health Organization’s International Health Regulations (IHR) Emergency Committee advised that “all countries should […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
