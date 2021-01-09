Uba Sani, Speaker Zailani Rift: Groups Raise Bias Alert Against LGA Party Officials

BY ISAIAH BENJAMIN.Kaduna The ongoing faceoff between the Kaduna State House of Assembly Speaker, Rt. Hon Yusuf Zailani and Senator Uba Sani representing Kaduna Central District has attracted public attention with good governance monitoring groups raising bias alert against APC Chairmen of the seven local government areas that make up the Kaduna Central. Following the […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers Uba Sani, Speaker Zailani Rift: Groups Raise Bias Alert Against LGA Party...