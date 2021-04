* As tributes pour in for late Afenifere spokesman BY BODE GBADEBO, SAMUEL ABULUDE | Nigerians have continue to mourn the death of the spokesman of Pan-Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Afenifere, Comrade Yinka Odumakin, who died on Saturday morning in Lagos. According to the wife of the deceased, Dr. Joe Okei-Odumakin, in a statement, she said […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper