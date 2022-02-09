It’s Time To Build Africa’s Healthcare Defense System – Adesina





President, African Development Bank Group (AfDB), Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, has charged African Presidents to build Africa’s healthcare defense system. He stated this in his speech titled, ‘Mobilizing Financing for Africa’s Accelerated Economic Recovery, Development and Integration’ at the 25th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of the African Union (AU) in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia. According to […]







Source: Leadership Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information