Stakeholders have said that Nigeria’s electoral process is frustrating a lot of voters; they urged the Independent National Electoral Commission to leverage the new Electoral Act and bring more efficiency to simplify the electoral processes and ease the situation. At the second edition of The FixPolitics Dialogues, themed ‘INEC’s Independence and the Future of Elections […]
Source: Leadership Newspaper
Home Leadership Newspapers FixPolitics Dialogues: Nigeria’s Electoral Process Frustrating – Stakeholders