N’East, N’West Lobby Tinubu For Running Mate, PDP Screens VP Candidate Today





Barely 24 hours to the deadline issued by the Independent National Electoral Commission, the bid to get a running mate for presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has been narrowed down to the North East and North West.

While Tinubu and the governing party may likely unveil the party’s vice presidential candidate today, it was gathered that as of last night, interested members from the two geopolitical zones, including state governors, were still engaged in intense lobbying to become running mate to the APC standard bearer.

This is even as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will screen its vice presidential candidate today.

There were also feelers that the APC may have favoured the North East zone to produce Tinubu’s running mate.

A presidency source told this paper that President Muhammadu Buhari and Tinubu yesterday met behind closed doors to conclude on who emerges as running mate to the former Lagos State governor.

Source: Leadership Newspaper