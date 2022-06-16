Serving vulnerable communities raises stakes for public sector digital transformation | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Sunil Geness, Director: Global Government Affairs & CSR at SAP Africa

NAIROBI, Kenya, 15th June 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The ongoing damaging impact of the pandemic combined with a growing number of climate-related emergencies is bringing into stark relief government’s ability to provide essential public services to vulnerable communities.

I recently visited the province of my birth, KwaZulu-Natal following the devastating floods. The desperation of the people and scale of the disaster has seen tens of thousands of displaced citizens turning to government to provide a broad range of relief measures, while damage to critical infrastructure including water supplies has prompted the President to declare a national state of disaster.

An estimated 40 000 people have been displaced by the flooding, while damage to roads and schools have seen over 270 000 learners affected, in addition to 66 public healthcare facilities.

Coordinating the ongoing response will require…