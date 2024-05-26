JUST-IN: Passengers Stranded As Abuja-Kaduna Train Derails





An Abuja-bound train, on Sunday, derailed along the Abuja-Kaduna route, leading to the passengers being stranded in Jere area of Kaduna State.

According to an alert posted on his verified X handle, Senator Shehu Sani, who once represented Kaduna North in the Senate, he stated that, “a minor Abuja, Kaduna morning train derail near Jere but engineers are attending to it.”

While there is no official statement from the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC), LEADERSHIP learned that the problem would be quickly fixed.

Just about one year ago, Senator Sani had also announced another derailment on the route. He, therefore, called on the NRC to quickly ensure the safety of the stranded passengers of the train.

Senator Sani wrote: “Kaduna Abuja Train derails; NRC please ensure the security and safety of the stranded passengers.”

Details Later…





Source: Leadership Newspaper