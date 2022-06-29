NUC Warehouses 2m Repository Of Resources For Varsities





No fewer than two million resources deposited in form of courseware, lecture notes, textbooks, videos, maps, podcasts as well as conference presentations and journals are currently being warehoused as repositories for Nigerian Universities.

The executive secretary of the National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Abubakar Adamu Rasheed said the repository was established by the Commission in 2017.

Rasheed who spoke recently at the two-day High Level Sensitisation Workshop, organised by the NUC in collaboration with the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) and the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN), aimed at Mainstreaming OER in Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Nigeria.

Represented by the deputy Executive Secretary (DES), Mr. Chris Maiyaki, the executive secretary stated that the OER repository was established as part of efforts to revitalise the academic content of the nation’s universities as well as improve the quality of teaching and learning, adding that workshop…





Source: Leadership Newspaper