Don’t Enrol Your Children, Wards In Private Schools, Ondo Govt Warns Teachers





Ondo State government has warned public school teachers in the State to desist from enrolling their children and wards in private schools.

The government said it has become an offence for any teacher in public schools to do that following the dwindling number of pupils in public primary schools in the State.

Speaking through the chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Hon. Victor Olabimtan, the Board frowned at the development despite the efforts of the present administration to make the public schools attractive to both students and their parents.

In a statement made available to journalists by the Head, Press & Information Services of the Board, Bisi Agboola, he said the SUBEB chairman at a meeting with head teachers across the three senatorial districts of the State, “frowned at the dwindling population of pupils in public schools despite government efforts.

“Hon. Olabimtan noted that the teachers will henceforth be held responsible for any drop in…





Source: Leadership Newspaper