C/River PDP Chieftain Berates Ndoma-Egba For Attacking Party’s Guber Candidate





A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Cross River State, Ambassador Ojong Agbor, has described comments by Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba, kicking against the governorship aspiration of the PDP candidate in the State, Senator Prof. Sandy Onor, as uncharitable, self-serving and unreasonable.

Agbor said it was funny that the same Senator Ndoma-Egba, who had wanted to remain in the Senate after spending three terms, was the one sermonising about justice and equity, adding that rather than seeking to score cheap political point, he (Ndoma-Egba) ought to “concern himself more with the mission of redeeming his battered political timeline.”

Ndoma-Egba had said; “I served the Central Senatorial District for 12 years as a Senator and I was focused, but some people have not even finished their first term in the Senate where we sent them, they want to be Governor. We in the Central Senatorial District believe in kustice and fairness. We are not greedy people.”

Responding to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper