Brokers Affirms Confidence In Staco Insurance





Insurance brokers, under the auspices of the Nigerian Council Of Registered Insurance Brokers(NCRIB) have joined several other strategic stakeholders and clients to give their renewed confidence to the capability of the newly revived Staco Insurance Plc to give excellent insurance services in the country.

Speaking at the October 2022 edition of the annual general meeting(AGM) of the Lagos Area Committee of NCRIB, who voiced their confidence through the Council’s president, Mr. Rotimi Edu, said the noticeable turnaround in the company under the new management led by Wale Banmore was enough credibity to attract brokers again to the company.

According to Edu, it is characteristic of organisations to have crisis, but what matters was the resolve to put in place strategies for quick and strong recovery, noting that, Staco was a solid underwriting firm which had human capital, rather than technical issues, and that with the new leadership the confidence level of clients is moving…





Source: Leadership Newspaper