Reps Probe Security Agencies Over Destruction Of Seized Oil Vessels





House of Representatives yesterday resolved to investigate the circumstances leading to the security agencies’ decision to set ablaze oil vessels allegedly involved in oil theft.

The resolution was passed sequel to the adoption of a motion on a matter of urgent national importance sponsored by the chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Hon Onofiok Akpan Luke, who observed that the destroyed oil vessels should have been used as evidence during prosecution.

Onofiok observed that oil theft is a problem that has “existed for a long time in the Niger Delta and has caused serious environmental degradation of the region and has negatively impacted the revenue generation of Nigeria, causing the country to lose 470,000 barrels per day amounting to $700 million monthly, according to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.”

“The House as well notes that there have been several new reports that high-powered technology is applied in the stealing of crude oil (particularly at…





Source: Leadership Newspaper