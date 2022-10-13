ASUU’s Lawyer Reassures Nigerians on Resumption – THISDAYLIVE

Alex Enumah in Abuja

Lawyer to the striking university lecturers, Mr. Femi Falana yesterday night reassured Nigerians of an end to the eight months industrial action by members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities(ASUU). Falana, who gave the reassurance while speaking on the ARISE News Channel Prime Time programme, noted that the striking lecturers are law abiding citizens and would see how they can factor the intervention of the Abuja Division of the Court of Appeal which last week ordered ASUU to immediately go back to work before the court can consider their appeal against the judgment of the Industrial Court in Abuja.

The appellate court in a unanimous ruling last week Friday, held that ASUU must first obey the order of the Industrial Court before coming to the court for leave to appeal the judgment.

While in its immediate response last week ASUU said it would meet and study the ruling of the appellate court and after meeting with the…