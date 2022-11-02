Cement Factory: Dangote Appoints SAN To Defend Case Against Kogi Govt





A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Dr Reuben Atabo, has been appointed by Dangote Industries Limited to defend it in the case filed against the organisation by the Kogi State government.

In a letter dated October 21, 2022 and personally signed by the President and Chief Executive of Dangote Group, Mr Aliko Dangote, the company confirmed the appointment of the Senior Advocate.

The letter reads, “Our attention has been drawn to newspaper publications and other social media publications that Kogi State Government has instituted an action at the High Court of Justice of Kogi State holding at Lokoja against Dangote Industries Limited.

“We have appointed the firm of R.O. Atabo, SAN & Co. to defend the Suit. Dr. R.O. Atabo, SAN – the Principal Partner of R.O. Atabo, SAN & Co. has our instruction to collect all Originating Process in this matter on our behalf from the Registry of the Honourable Court.

“This mode of service should be deemed as proper service on Dangote Industries…





Source: Leadership Newspaper