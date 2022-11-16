Cardiology Centre: Imo FA Boss Hails Wike, Makes Case For Henry Nwosu





Chairman of the Imo Football Association (FA), Mazi Amanze Ugbechulam has applauded Governor Nyesom WIke of Rivers State for the construction of the Dr Peter Odili Cancer and Cardiovascular Centre for the people, saying it was a good project.

Uchegbulam stated that the centre will help address rising cancer and cardiovascular issues especially for people in the state, South-south and South-east states.

“I commend Governor Wike for the construction of the centre for the state, he has helped to address rising cancer and cardiovascular issues, I pray it is well managed to serve the teeming populace,” Uchegbulam said.

He however appealed to the governor to intervene to save ailing former Super Eagles star, Henry Nwosu (MON) who is battling a cardiovascular related concern.

The football czar said “I appeal to Governor Wike to use his good office to help our ailing brother, Henry Nwosu who needs us all now. Let us help to keep Henry alive and well rather than write lengthy…





Source: Leadership Newspaper