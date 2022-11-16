2023 Election: No going back on the use of BVAS – INEC | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent Electoral Commission (INEC) in Plateau said that the commission would not back down on the use of BVAS in the 2023 general elections.

The state Electoral Commissioner, Dr Oliver Agundu, said this during a meeting with party leaders and candidates in Jos on Wednesday.

Agundu stated that the commission was ready to deliver the most credible and transparent elections the state ever witnessed.

“Let me bring to your notice that there is no going back on the use of BVAS for the 2023 general elections.

“Candidates should not deceive themselves but concentrate their energy on campaigns to canvass for votes, as everything will be transparent and fair to all parties.

“I want to also assure you that we are ready to deliver the most credible and transparent elections the state has ever witnessed,” he said.

Agundu appealed to all stakeholders to always seek information from official sources in the commission than building stories based on assumptions and hearsay.

He…