Ex-lawmaker protests removal of name as SDP senatorial candidate in Ekiti

A former member of the Ekiti State House of Assembly and Social Democratic Party’s Chieftain, Hon Princess Titilayo Owolabi-Akerele, has blamed the leadership of the SDP over what she described as illegal substitution of her name with another person for the 2023 Ekiti North Senatorial contest.

Akerele said it was illegal for the SDP leadership to have substituted her name with that of the 2015 governorship candidate of the party, Mr Akinloye Oladele Aiyegbusi after she had won the Ekiti North Senatorial ticket of the party.

Owolabi-Akerele, who represented Ikole Constituency 2 in the Assembly between 2015 and 2019, insisted that such illegal action can’t stand in the face of…