Eid-El-Kabir: Embrace virtues of Prophet Ibrahim, Ighodalo urges Muslims

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the September 21 governorship election in Edo State, Dr Asue Ighodalo, has called on the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria, and in particular, Edo State, to use the occasion of the Eid-El-Kabir celebration to reflect on the teachings of Prophet Ibrahim (May Peace Be Upon Him) and strive to emulate his unwavering faith, obedience, sacrifice and dedication to the noblest of ideals.

In his goodwill message made available to newsmen on Sunday by his media team in Benin, Ighodalo stressed the importance of submitting to Almighty God and prioritizing spiritual well-being over worldly pleasures.

He emphasised the necessity of selflessness,…