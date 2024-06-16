Nigerian Airspace Fully Covered by Radar, NAMA Insists – THISDAYLIVE

Chinedu Eze

The Nigerian Airspace Management Authority (NAMA) has insisted that the Nigerian airspace is fully covered by radar.

This is contained in a statement issued yesterday by the Managing Director of NAMA, Mr. Ahmed Farouk, in Lagos.

Farouk said that the radar stations in Nigeria, located in Kano, Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt, are all serviceable.

He described as false and misleading the claims by a blogger that an unidentified aircraft was spotted at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, undetected.

According to him, radar services for terminal and en route flights are positively identified and provide air navigation services to airspace users.

“The agency hereby wishes to state that the claim that the Nigerian airspace is not covered by radar is false and misleading.

