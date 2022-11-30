Police React To Contempt Verdict Against IGP, Says He’s Not Aware Of Court Order





The Nigeria Police Force has reacted to a court judgement on Tuesday, which committed the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Baba, to three months in prison for disobeying a court order, saying the Police boss was not aware of such order.

Reacting to the judgement, the Force PRO, CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said the office of the Inspector-General of Police did not disregard court order or rule of law as the office was not aware of any court order.

The Police said with respect to a matter making the round in the media that the IGP disobeyed a court order for the reinstatement of a dismissed officer of the Force, the IGP was not aware as the case was decided in 2011 even before IGP Baba became the Inspector-General of Police.

Part of the Police statement reads: “It is instructive to note that the case in point concerns an officer who was dismissed as far back as 1992, a few years after the current IGP joined the Nigeria Police Force, based on available facts gleaned from the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper