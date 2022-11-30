Measuring the regions by data

The uncertainty ravaging the country which must have given every well-meaning citizen a deep concern could be addressed, prevented in future if requisite actions can be timely invoked by governments and the privileged class as social responsibility. Many people often misinterpret the predicaments in different ways except a minor fraction that sensitively take it from the angle of protracted oversights on education particularly on early childhood education which is the starting point in a child’s life and also a key foundational tool of the Nigerian Educational System. The fallouts have continued to manifest ubiquitously.

Thus, due to the alarming security situation in the…