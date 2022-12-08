South-south Forum Warns Omo-Agege Over Delay In Confirming NDDC Board Nominees





The South-south Emerging Leaders Forum (SELF), has raised the alarm over delay in the confirmation of the nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari as members of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The forum described the delay as unnecessary even as it accused the Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege, as brain behind the plot to frustrate the effort of the President and cause confusion in the region for his own selfish interest.

In a statement released Thursday in Abuja, the forum’s national coordinator, Barr. Benjamin Kwalowei, urged the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, “not to allow himself to be used by selfish politicians to achieve political scores in the Niger Delta.”

According to the statement, the people of Niger Delta region should ask Omo-Agege why he refused to allow them send the nominees to the Senate committee on NDDC for confirmation.

“The People of the Niger Delta will hold DSP Ovie Omo-Agege responsible for any…





Source: Leadership Newspaper