11 Years After, Dortmund Beat PSG To Reach First Champions League Final   





Borussia Dortmund have reached their first Champions League final 11 years after on Tuesday.

The feat followed their beating Paris Saint-Germain again in their pulsating last-four tie.

Mats Hummels’ header secured another 1-0 victory for the Bundesliga giants at the Parc des Princes, sealing a 2-0 aggregate semi-final victory following Niclas Fullkrug’s winner on home soil last week to book their place against either Real Madrid or domestic rivals Bayern Munich at Wembley on June 1.

PSG once again had a succession of golden chances but just could not score, hitting the woodwork six times in total across the two legs. Another heartbreaking Champions League defeat prolonging their long quest for European football’s biggest prize with Kylian Mbappe unable to turn the tide on his final home appearance in the competition for the club.

The French superstar will now end his tenure at PSG without winning the Champions League as he prepares to head to Real Madrid in the…





Source: Leadership Newspaper