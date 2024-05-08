Man shares deplorable state of a hostel room in University of Nigeria Nsukka

A Nigerian man has shared a video showing the deplorable state of a hostel room in University of Nigeria Nsukka. The man said his cousin, who is to resume in the institution, paid for the accommodation and he decided to pay a visit to the hostel and was stunned by how its state.

He wrote

‘’My cousin is supposed to resume school at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN). He paid for Hostel & I went there today to check it out. This is what I saw. Eni Njọkụ Hostel. When I asked, they said it’s not swine that live there. I don’t know who to curse, but u are cursed!

Let me shock you: when I got there to check the room for my cousin, was locked, while others were opened. When I asked students from the adjacent room, who provided the keys, they said it’s locked because the room was for officials of the Student union. Meaning it’s the best”