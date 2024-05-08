NGO seeks introduction of digital literacy into school curriculum

By Aderogba George

Mr Kingsley Ezejiaku, Chief Executive Officer, Dumena Education, has urged school owners to introduce and integrate digital literacy courses into their school curricula to enable children to learn technology with ease.

Ezejiaku made this advocacy on Tuesday in Abuja at the Classroom of the Future Workshop, with the theme “Global Trend in Tech Education.”

The workshop was organised by Dumena Education.

Digital literacy is an individual’s ability to find, evaluate, and communicate information using typing or digital media platforms.

Ezejiaku said that Dumena Education is a platform that creates concepts to make it easy for children in primary and secondary schools to learn technology.

“I think it is time we begin to have digital literacy in our curriculum in both primary and secondary schools.

So, this workshop is designed to show schools how they will be able to integrate technology and digital literacy into their curriculum.’’

According to him,…