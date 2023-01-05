NMA Rejects Police Preliminary Report On Murdered Delta Doctor





Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Delta state has expressed dismay over Nigeria Police Force (NPF) preliminary investigation into the murder of a medical doctor, Dr. Uyi Iluobe.

The victim was shot dead in a hospital in the state.

The police said the death was as a result of cult-related matter in the course of its investigation to unravel the murder.

While confirming the incident, police public relations officer, Bright Edafe, said the crime was committed by cultists and not the patient’s relatives.

Edafe said, “Alleged murder of a medical doctor in Oghara. The rumour making rounds that he was murdered by the family of a patient who died in the hospital is false, please. There is no record of any patient death in the hospital.”

The NMA vice chairman in the state, Okwwuze Anthony, who briefed journalists in Asaba yesterday, called on the inspector-general of police to double their investigation thoroughly to bring the perpetrators of the heinous crime to book so as to…





Source: Leadership Newspaper