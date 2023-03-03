Lady Ememobong Is New Chairman Akwa Ibom Chartered Secretaries





A new chairman, Barrister Mrs. Chinonyerem Ini Ememobong, has been elected to pilot the affairs of the Akwa Ibom State chapter of Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators of Nigeria, for a tenure of two years.

Mrs. Ememobong, who holds an LLM in International Trade and Maritime Law, was elected along with other members of a new executive council of the chapter during the 4th Annual General Meeting held in Uyo, recently.

Others who were elected to serve on the new Executive Council included: Mrs. Nkiru Theresa Ntong, Vice Chairman; Mrs. Iniobong Olusola Odejimi, General Secretary; Miss Maria Michael Akpan, Honorary Treasurer; and Mrs. Inemeawaji Abasiubong Ettang, Assistant Secretary.

The event, which was observed by a representative of ICSAN National Body, Ms Oladunni Ogunsulire, also witnessed the election of Mrs. Love Useneno Udo as Financial Secretary; Mrs. Utomobong Johnson as Publicity Secretary; Mrs. Itoro Cletus Ekpo as Mobilization Secretary; while Mr. Udeme…





Source: Leadership Newspaper