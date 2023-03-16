Kaduna Govt Releases N920m For Pensioners





Kaduna State Government has released N920 million for the settlement of outstanding pension liabilities which included death benefits and gratuity.

A statement issued from Sir Kashim Ibrahim House stated that the payment schedule which was dated March 9, 2023, comprises state and local government pensioners in the old Defined Benefit Scheme (DBS).

The statement further disclosed that state pensioners will get N400 million while local government beneficiaries will receive N520 million.

It will be recalled that last November, Governor Nasir El-Rufai approved N900 million for the payment of accrued rights for retirees and families of deceased beneficiaries under the new Contributory Pension Scheme (CPS).

The executive secretary of Kaduna State Pension Bureau, Prof Salamatu Isah, had said the amount covered batch 54 for the state and local governments retirees and families of the deceased.

Isah explained that payment of retirees under the contributory…





Source: Leadership Newspaper