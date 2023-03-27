Gen Diya To Get State Burial, Says Gov Abiodun





Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Monday, paid a condolence visit to the Lagos residence of the former Chief of General Staff and Military Governor of Ogun, General Oladipo Diya, disclosing that the late military top brass would be given a state burial by the State government.

Abiodun, who described his death as a great loss to Ogun in particular and the country in general, said late Diya lived an impactful life worthy of emulation.

Speaking further, while leading a delegation from the State comprising members of the State Executive Council, the governor said, “General Diya was a man of many parts. His life epitomized integrity and character. He was a soldier and gentleman, a lawyer with an eventful career. He rose to the peak of his career as the Chief of General Staff.”

The governor noted that he held many command and administrative positions while in the military and continued to make an impact on humanity…





Source: Leadership Newspaper