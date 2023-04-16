India Records 10,753 Fresh COVID-19 Cases





India recorded 10,753 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active infections to 53,720, according to Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday.

The toll has climbed to 5,31,091 with 27 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours. The figure also includes six deaths reconciled by Kerala, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease in India rose to 4.42 crore (4,42,23,211) while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19. According to the ministry’s website, 220.66 crore vaccine doses have been administered under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive so far.

Total COVID-19 tally reaches 4.48 crore The daily positivity rate was recorded at 6.78 while the weekly positivity rate was pegged at 4.49. The total tally of Covid cases is at 4.48 crore (4,48,08,022).

Fatalities across country in different states Six deaths were recorded in Delhi, followed by four in Maharashtra, three in Rajasthan and one each in Chhattisgarh,…





Source: Leadership Newspaper