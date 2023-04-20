Court Orders Medical Observation Of ‘Obi-dient’ Who Caused Stir On Ibom Flight





A Magistrate’s Court in Abuja, on Thursday, ordered that a member of the ‘Obi-dient’ political movement, Obiajulu Ujah, who caused a stir at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja a few weeks ago, be remanded for one month medical observation at the Kuje Correctional Centre to enable medical experts determine his mental status.

LEADERSHIP reports that Ujah recently caused commotion on an Abuja-Lagos bound Ibom Air flight when he threatened that President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, would not be sworn-in on May 29.

He was subsequently de-boarded and handed over to the Airport security. He was later arraigned in court.

While at the prison, the court ordered that Ujah, who was put on trial for a criminal charge marked CR/08/23 by the FCT Commissioner of Police, be carefully examined by medical personnel and in writing, give the court, report of the state of the mind of the defendant.

Magistrate Abdulazeel Ismail Muhammed of the Magistrate Court issued the order in Zuba…





Source: Leadership Newspaper