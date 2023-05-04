Don’t Go To Tribunal, Cleric Urges Aggrieved Akwa Ibom Candidates





Worried by several petitions at the Akwa Ibom State Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal by political parties against the emergence of Pastor Umo Bassey Eno, as the governor -elect, a senior cleric of the African Church, Rev. Richard Peters, has urged the governorship candidates to withdraw their petitions, and instead, deploy their resources to empower supporters.

LEADERSHIP gathered that some aggrieved governorship candidates including the Young Progressives Party (YPP), the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) are among the major opposition parties challenging the victory of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), at the tribunal.

Peters who gave the admonition immediately after Exchange of Pulpit Service at The African Church, St Michael’s Cathedral, Uyo, the state capital yesterday noted that since the elections had been adjudged free, fair and credible by all stakeholders including the security agents, international and…





Source: Leadership Newspaper