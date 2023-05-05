Kuje Jailbreak: 1 Year After, NCoS Rewards Officer For Gallantry 





Following the recommendation of the Controller General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa, an officer of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS), ASC II James Benjamin has been promoted to the rank of ASC I for his gallantry during the attack on the Medium Security Custodial Centre in Kuje, Abuja in June, 2022.

A statement signed by Umar Abubakar, an

Assistant Controller of Corrections, who is the

Public Relations Officer (PRO) of NCoS, on Thursday, said sequel to the recommendation of the Controller General of Corrections, the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire and Immigration Service Board (CDCFISB) approved and promoted Benjamin to Assistant Superintendent of Corrections I (ASC I) for the gallantry he displayed during the Kuje jail attack last year.

The Controller General, who was represented by the Deputy Controller General, covering duty, in charge of the Directorate of Human Resource, Ahmadu Adamu, said the Service was poised to recognise and reward the commitment of its…





Source: Leadership Newspaper