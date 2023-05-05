RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Shangela is accused of rap**g production assistant on HBO show





RuPaul’s Drag Race star, Shangela has been accused of rap**g a former production assistant who worked on the HBO show We’re Here after a drunken crew party in 2020.

The LA Times reported that a lawsuit was filed on Wednesday in Los Angeles Superior Court against the drag star, whose real name is Darius Jeremy Pierce.

Daniel McGarrigle is seeking unspecified damages for sexual assault, sexual harassment, gender violence, false imprisonment, and negligence.

McGarrigle, 39, also accused Pierce, 42, of violating the Ralph Act, which forbids hate violence as well as intimidation by threats of violence under California law.

Pierce has strenuously denied the accusations, and said: ‘I can’t begin to explain how hurt and disgusted I am by these totally untrue allegations.

McGarrigle’s suit claims Pierce raped him in a Louisiana hotel room following a 2020 crew party.

The lawsuit claims an inebriated McGarrigle fell asleep fully clothed in Pierce’s hotel room before he was allegedly…