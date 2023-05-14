NAICOM Charges Shareholders On Close Monitoring Of Insurance Firms





The National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has charged shareholders to closely monitor insurance companies and hold board of directors accountable for any problem in these firms.

The commissioner for insurance/CEO, NAICOM, Mr. Sunday Thomas, who made the call when members of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN) visited the commission’s headquarter in Abuja.

urged shareholders to hold members of board of their companies responsible for most problems suffered by their companies, stressing that, as investors, they should be interested on how their investments are managed.

The commissioner tasked them to promote corporate governance by ensuring competent individuals are elected as board members of their companies.

He implored them to take responsibility of internal evaluation of board reports and comport themselves during annual general meetings, even as he charged shareholders elected to internal audit committee to exercise their duties and ensure quality…





Source: Leadership Newspaper