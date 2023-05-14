In Building Bridges, Tinubu’s Loyalists Visit Bode George, Seek Support for President-elect – THISDAYLIVE

Segun James

Ast of Nigeria.

As part of the efforts to build bridges and ward off the incessant attacks on the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, by the former Deputy National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Bode George, the loyalists of the former Lagos State governor yesterday visited George in his Lugard Road, Ikoyi office to solicit support for the incoming President of Nigeria.

George, a fierce critic of Tinubu, had vowed to go into exile if the former Lagos State governor who was the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) emerged as Nigeria’s president in the 2023 general election.

“I have not changed my mind, if he (Tinubu) is the president I will go.

“If Tinubu wins, by that time I will be 80 years old. What am I doing here? I will wish you people well,” George had told ARISE NEWS Channel in November 2022.

Speaking after Tinubu was declared the winner of the February 25 presidential election, the PDP…