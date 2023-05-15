Coalition Tasks Journalists On Self-regulation To Tackle Fake News





The Coalition for Good Governance and Economic Justice in Africa, has called on journalists to self-regulate themselves in order to tackle the growing menace of fake news.

The convener of the group, Prince John Mayaki, made the call at a workshop organised for journalists in Abuja on Monday.

While tasking journalists on the need for proper checks and verification before going to the press with their stories, Mayaki said, “Would it be better for the government to regulate social media to save the country from a possible breakdown of law and order, or should we simply self-regulate as patriotic citizens? The latter option looks more plausible to me. We must all refrain from over sensationalizing news, refrain from exaggeration of news, and refrain from deliberate superimposition of different images to make believe.

“As journalists and responsible and patriotic citizens, we must refrain from the hyper-partisan selection of facts at the expense of fairness. Besides, we must…





Source: Leadership Newspaper