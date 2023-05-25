Grammy Award-Winning Singer, Tina Turner Dies At 83





Music legend, Tina Turner has died at the age of 83 after suffering a number of health issues including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.

Turner’s death was announced via her official instagram page on Wednesday with the caption “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of Tomorrow. Today, we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work:her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes to her family. Tina, we miss you dearly.”

She rose to fame in the 1960s and won eight Grammy Awards. She was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame in 2021 as a solo artist.

Tina’s life story spawned a 1993 biopic titled What’s Love Got To Do With It. She was also the subject of HBO documentary Tina in 2021.





Source: Leadership Newspaper