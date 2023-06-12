Police Arrest 16-yr-old For Raping 2-yr-old





Operatives of the Edo State Police Command has arrested a 16-year-old boy, Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu, for allegedly defiling a 2-year-old in Edo state.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence on June 7.

Parading the suspect, Edo State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the arrest. He said the suspect committed the offence in Egba community, Uhunwonde local government area of Edo State.

He said the police received a report that Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu defiled a 2-year-old baby in the community.

According to him, investigation on the matter is ongoing under the gender unit of the criminal investigation department.

Chidi assured that as soon as investigation is completed, the suspect would be charged to Court.

In an interview with journalists, Nathaniel said he didn’t know what came over him.

He said, “the 2-year-old always come to meet my sister, she came on this day and I told her to go back home that my sister was not around but she…





Source: Leadership Newspaper