Former Nigerian model sentenced to four years imprisonment for raping college student in Ireland

A former Nigerian male model, Utseoritselaju Uwatse, has been jailed for four years for raping a fellow college student in Ireland.

25-year-old Uwatse, of Avonmore Road, Raheen, Limerick, was sentenced on Monday, June 12, 2023.

A Central Criminal Court jury found Uwatse guilty of a single count of rape in March this year.

The offence took place on 20 April, 2018. He has no previous convictions.

The injured party, Danielle Lyons, waived her anonymity in order to name Uwatse.

Detective Garda McGrath told Conor Devally, SC, prosecuting, that on the night in question, a group of college students gathered for drinks in Cratloe Student Village to celebrate two birthdays before going into Limerick city for a night out.

Det Gda McGrath said one of the members of the group was Danielle Lyons, who said in her evidence that the group went to Smyth’s pub and then onto Molloy’s late bar in Limerick.

Here she met Uwatse, whom she knew socially.

CCTV footage of Uwatse and Ms…