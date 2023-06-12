10 killed, 15 injured in wedding bus crash

At least 10 people have died and 15 others are in hospital after a wedding bus crashed in an Australian wine region north of Sydney, officials say.

The passengers were returning from a wedding at a winery on Sunday night in the Hunter Valley when their coach overturned near the town of Greta.

According to authorities, the incident happened on Sunday at 23:30 local time (13:30 GMT), when there was a lot of fog in the area, according to the police. While making a turn at a roundabout off of a highway, the bus rolled over. The car has now been pulled upright.

The 58-year-old bus driver has been charged by the police with ten counts of unsafe driving that caused death.

They said they are still…