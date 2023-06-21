Acting IGP Egbetokun Assumes Office, Calls For Interagency Collaboration





Acting Inspector-general of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Wednesday, assumed office, calling for interagency collaboration among the nation’s security organisations to tackle crime.

Recall that Egbetokun was decorated at the State House on Tuesday by the vice president, Kashim Shettima, as the 22nd IGP.

The new IGP also promised to secure the nation, adding that the Nigeria Police Force will also strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability to citizens.

Speaking during the official handing and taking over ceremony between him and the former IGP, Usman Baba, Egbetokun said that much still needed to be done to improve policing in Nigeria, adding that he was aware of the enormous responsibility that accompanies his appointment.

The IGP said, “The Nigeria Police Force will strive for excellence, transparency, and accountability. We will also include a technology-driven approach to leveraging other techniques to ensure effective and efficient of resources.

“We will provide…





Source: Leadership Newspaper