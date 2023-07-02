Akwa Ibom Mapping Based On Court Rulings, Say Coastal LGAs





The coastal people of Akwa Ibom State have slammed the attempt by some persons to politicise the mapping of the state with a law enacted by the State House of Assembly, saying that the action was purely based on subsisting court rulings spanning years.

The group under the auspices of Coalition of Aboriginal Coastal Local Government Areas of Eket, Esit Eket, Onna, Mkpat Enin and Ikot Abasi, said in a statement released in Abuja on Sunday that they were disturbed by the falsehood being introduced into an entirely legal procedure, which had led to the disturbance of public peace in parts of Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement signed by the President General of the Ekid Nation, Dr. Samuel Udonsak, the group warned those fanning the embers of crisis over the mapping of the state to be properly guided by both historical and legal facts and desist from causing avoidable trouble in the peaceful state.

Dr. Udonsak said: “The leadership of the Coalition of Aboriginal Coastal LGAs of Eket, Esit…





Source: Leadership Newspaper