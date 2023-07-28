Tinubu Commits To Google’s Plan To Create 1m Digital Jobs In Nigeria





President Bola Tinubu has expressed the willingness of the Federal Government of Nigeria to support global tech giant, Google Incorporated, to create one million digital jobs in Nigeria.

The President gave the assurance at the State House, Abuja, Friday evening, during the visit of Google Global Vice President, Mr. Richard Gingras, to his office.

According to a statement by Presidential spokesman, Dele Alake, President Tinubu told the visiting Google executive that Nigeria had creative and talented young people who are ready and motivated to learn especially at this age of Artificial Intelligence, stressing that the tech giant has the capabilities and tools that the young people need to excel.

“I am glad that Google is ready to partner with us. You have answered our call on digital innovation and to help our youths. You are supporting our efforts to promote digital economy. We are ready to work with you on your commitment to create 1 million digital jobs in Nigeria.

“We will give…





Source: Leadership Newspaper