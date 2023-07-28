US woman, Carlee Russell is charged with faking her own abduction





An American woman has been charged with faking her own abduction after handing herself in to the police.

Carlee Russell has been charged with two misdemeanor charges of filing a false report. She now faces up to two years in jail and $12,000 in fines. She was released from jail today after posting a $2,000 bond.

Russell, 25, was driving home from work in Hoover, Alabama, on July 13 when she called 911 claiming she’d seen a toddler in a diaper on the side of the road.

She then called her brother’s girlfriend, claiming the same sight, and screamed down the phone.

She wasn’t seen again for two days, then turned up at her parent’s house with a cut lip and a tall tale about having been snatched by a man with orange hair who held her captive for two days before she managed to somehow escape.

Hoover Police then revealed the spa therapist’s incriminating Google search history that included the terms ‘do you have to pay for an Amber alert’ and research on the movie Taken.

A sheepish Russell…