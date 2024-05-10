Ex-colleague lures and kills KEDCO staff in Kano to avoid repaying N3m he deceitfully collected from him

“Finally, the CP appreciates the good people of the State for their cooperation and urge everyone to remain vigilant and keep reporting any suspicious movement of person(s) or item(s) they come across to the nearest Police Station or through the following Kano State Police Command emergency contact numbers:- 08032419754, 08123821575, 09029292926.”

Meanwhile, speaking with the Daily Trust, Bello’s brother said they were aware that the deceased had a job deal with some people and he was confident of securing the offer.

“Bello was desperately looking for a Federal Inland Revenue Service job offer. He was so hopeful. He was working with Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO) and wanted to join FIRS. And somebody was soliciting the offer for him,” Abdullahi explained.

“When he received a phone call in relation to the job offer, he asked his wife to bring his car key and went to the person waiting for him. Since then we never heard from him. “Since he did not…